Rinne gets 40th win as Predators beat Sabres 4-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Predators stalwart Pekka Rinne briefly stopped to marvel when informed of the elite NHL goaltending company he joined in becoming a three-time 40-game winner — and after a shutout, no less.

Only six players — Martin Brodeur and Terry Sawchuk, among them — have ever done that.

"When you say that, it sounds pretty cool," Rinne said, after stopping 35 shots in a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. "Those guys are legends of this game. They've done so much not only for the game of hockey but for the position of being a goalie. That's great. That's a credit to my teammates, big time, and also my coaching staff."

Rinne has been nearly unbeatable in winning his 11th straight game and improving to 40-9-4. And the 12-year veteran is carrying the NHL-leading Predators along with him in approaching numerous franchise milestones.

Nashville set a team record by extending its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1). And the Predators won their ninth consecutive road game as part of a run in which they're 12-0-3 in their past 15 to break yet another team record.

"He's unbelievable," teammate Ryan Johansen said of Rinne. "In our opinion, he's been the most valuable player for us."

The rest of the Predators have been no slouches during a stretch in which they haven't lost in regulation since a 3-1 setback against Detroit on Feb. 17.

Johansen and Mike Fisher scored goals 4:34 apart in the second period. Filip Forsberg and Ryan Hartman then sealed it by scoring in the final four minutes.

First-year Sabres coach Phil Housley could only tip his hat to Nashville, where he spent the previous four seasons as an assistant. Though the final score didn't reflect it, Housley was pleased with how the Sabresm last in the Eastern Conference, held their own against the Predators for mostly two periods.

"I can't fault the way our guys played. I thought they brought their best game," Housley said. "One thing I'd like to see our guys do better is stop in front of the net and start pounding it, whacking at some loose pucks there."