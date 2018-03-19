TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Rodriguez thinks the New York Yankees' "breathtaking" offence could break records this season.

Rodriguez arrived at spring training Monday and had high praise for a lineup led by Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius. A-Rod is a team special adviser who has worked with a number of New York's younger players.

"Happy to be back and see so much talent," Rodriguez said Monday night. "It's breathtaking."

The Yankees added Stanton, the NL MVP after hitting 59 homers and driving in 132 last season, in a December trade with Miami. Judge had 52 homers and 114 RBIs in winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year Award. Sanchez added 33 homers, and Gregorius went deep 25 times.