Wild night in Miami: Heat top Nuggets 149-141 in 2 OTs

76ERS 108, HORNETS 104

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 19 rebounds and Ben Simmons had a triple-double to lead Philadelphia over Charlotte.

Simmons had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists to help the Sixers keep alive their shot at finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference and earning home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The 76ers have one of the easiest schedules of any team the rest of the season. The Sixers would have to pass Washington and Indiana to grab the No. 4 seed and stave off a potential Toronto or Boston matchup for at least a round.

The Hornets missed 17 of 21 shots in the third (1 of 5 on 3s) to crush their chances of stretching a seven-point halftime lead.

PACERS 110, LAKERS 100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo sparked a decisive run and finished with 20 points, Myles Turner had 21 points and Indiana recovered from a poor start for a victory over Los Angeles.

The victory snapped Indiana's two-game losing streak.

Los Angeles was led by Kyle Kuzma with 27 points and Brook Lopez with 23, but the Lakers still lost their third straight.

Oladipo and Darren Collison got Indiana going with back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the third quarter for a 77-70 lead.

KNICKS 110, BULLS 92

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points and Michael Beasley added 17 as New York beat Chicago.

Enes Kanter had 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Troy Williams added 11 for the Knicks.

Cristiano Felicio scored a career-high 17 points for the Bulls, who were missing their top three scorers and went 3-for-30 from 3-point range. Bobby Portis and Antonio Blakeney scored 16 points apiece.

NETS 118, GRIZZLIES 115

NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert each scored 22 points and Brooklyn beat Memphis.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and DeMarre Carroll scored 18 points for the Nets, who have two straight wins for the first time since Jan. 19-21.

Andrew Harrison, who missed Memphis' last nine games due to a right wrist injury, scored 19 points, and Brionte Webber had a career-high 15. The Grizzlies have lost 20 of 21.

___

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By The Associated Press