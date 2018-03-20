Griffin's big third quarter helps Pistons top Kings 106-90

"I just tried to attack them on certain spots," Griffin said. "I forced certain shots. Our offence was just pretty good."

Bullock made a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter to extend the Pistons lead to 98-76.

Willie Cauley-Stein scored 20 points for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox added 16 points and four assists while Justin Jackson had 15 points.

"We were a step slow tonight," Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. "We talked about it this morning that it had a high probability of being a letdown game but it was a tough game for us. It's that type of game we (have to) let roll off of us."

Carter, the 41-year-old former dunk champion, had a thunderous one-handed jam to spark a 9-2 run early in the second quarter then added a 12-foot fadeaway later to put the Kings up 35-33. Carter later made a 3-pointer in the third quarter to pass Ewing.

"On one where we didn't rotate properly," Van Gundy said with a grin. "Vince can give us credit for that and Pat's probably (ticked) at me right now."

TIP-INS

Pistons: Detroit won in Sacramento for the first time since Dec. 13, 2014. . Reggie Jackson continues to make steady progress and could resume playing this week after missing more than two months with a severely sprained right ankle.

Kings: Sacramento missed eight of its first nine shots but still shot 40 per cent in the first quarter. ... Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore left hamstring) did not play for the first time since missing the first three games of the season because of a sore ankle.

FRANCHISE LOW

The Kings made only four free throws, tying their franchise record for fewest in one game.

QUOTABLE

"Vince's career has been amazing. He's slowed down a little bit but he's still playing at a pretty damn high level for a guy that's been in the league this long. He's not jumping over buildings now. He's just playing the game on intelligence, toughness and everything else. One of my favourites." - Van Gundy, who coached Carter for two seasons in Orlando.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Play at Phoenix on Tuesday.

Kings: Host Atlanta on Thursday.

By Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press