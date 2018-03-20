Blue Jays name Happ opening day starter

DUNEDIN, Fla. — J.A. Happ will be the Toronto Blue Jays' opening day starter this season.

The veteran left-hander will pitch against the New York Yankees next Thursday at Rogers Centre. It will be the first time in his 10-year career that he will start opening day.

Right-hander Aaron Sanchez, whose 2017 season was hampered by a finger blister, will start the second game. Marco Estrada, Marcus Stroman and newcomer Jaime Garcia round out the rest of the rotation.

Happ, a 20-game winner in 2016, was 10-11 with a 3.53 earned-run average last season.