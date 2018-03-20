Playoff preview: Rangers tangle with arch rival Storm in Round 1

Two wins by the Guelph Storm over the Kitchener Rangers in the final week of the OHL regular season set this all up.

And now we get a fourth playoff series between the archrivals, the first since the 2012-13 season.

Kitchener has taken two of the three playoff battles versus Guelph. Guelph swept Kitchener in the first round the 2002 playoffs and Kitchener responded with a five-game second-round series win over Guelph in 2003, on their way to becoming Memorial Cup champions. The Rangers beat the Storm in five games in the first round of the 2013 playoffs as well.

"I think for both teams, it's been a longtime rivalry, they're obviously just a half-hour away up the road. Our team captain is from Guelph, so it's just a team we always clash with," said Rangers coach Jay McKee.

"We're expecting a good, hard-fought series."

The Midwest-division champ Rangers (43-21-3-1) are favourites against the Storm (30-20-5-4), no doubt, but McKee said his squad can't take the "energetic" Storm lightly.

"I think the most important thing is playing good team defence," said McKee. "Guelph is a team that has shown the ability to score, that's one of the strengths of their team, they have a group of energetic young forwards that are able to find the back of the net."

Guelph had 10 players with double-digit goals, and were led by Philadelphia Flyers prospect Isaac Ratcliffe with 41 goals and 68 points. McKee said the Rangers will have to key on Ratcliffe as well as star defenceman Ryan Merkley.

Merkley, who is projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft, was second in Storm scoring with 67 points in 63 games.

"We really have to be on our toes every shift, not taking any shifts for granted," McKee said. "They're a team that can get scoring from a lot of different guys outside their top players."