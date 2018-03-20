Canada beats Denmark to remain unbeaten

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Canada's Jennifer Jones beat Denmark's Angelina Jensen 10-5 on Tuesday morning for her fifth straight win at the world women's curling championship.

Jones scored four points in the eighth end and pulled even with Sweden's Anna Hasselborg at 5-0 in round-robin play at the North Bay Memorial Gardens.

Hasselborg, the reigning Olympic champion, was idle for the morning draw. Jones was scheduled to play Scotland's Hannah Fleming in the evening.

Denmark did a nice job of applying pressure on the host team and took advantage of its early opportunities.