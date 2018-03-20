Nick Pope: From non-league to potential England WCup starter

With Southgate acknowledging the No. 1 jersey is "up for grabs" ahead of the tournament in Russia, Pope has a genuine chance of jumping to the top of the line of goalkeepers.

"It's a day I'd never thought I'd see come," Pope said Tuesday after his first training session with England.

After all, from signing for third-tier Charlton in 2011, he had six spells out on loan — four of them in non-league football with Harrow Borough, Welling United, Cambridge United and Aldershot.

"I went through the leagues, some cold, dark (days) ... It's a level, this national team, that you think is too far away almost. I feel like I've put in some hard yards to prove myself at those levels to try to get to this level. I don't think it's a fluke to get called up to the England squad."

Polite and endearing, there was a bullishness to Pope when he was asked if he could be England's starting goalkeeper in Russia.

"Come the summer, there's got to be one No. 1. There's eight games left of the Premier League season and it's every man for himself," Pope said.

"If I wasn't in this squad, then a shot at the World Cup was probably an outsider," he added. "The fact I'm here, I've got to prove myself at this level. I've come here to enjoy it but show what I'm about. I want to play for England."

Southgate is clearly unsure about his goalkeeper situation. Pope was one of four called up for England's final friendlies before Southgate announces his 23-man World Cup squad, the others being Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford.

Hart has long been first choice for England but was dumped by Manchester City early in the 2016-17 season and has barely played since November on loan at West Ham.

Butland and Pickford have been playing for struggling teams in Stoke and Everton, making mistakes in recent matches.

Pope, quite clearly, is the most in-form goalkeeper of the quartet.

"In football, things change so quickly," Pope said. "Things are rarely set in stone ... Obviously there's work to do and I think every minute will count."

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press