WVU has short tournament turnaround to get ahead of storm

For the second straight year, a major winter storm has scrambled West Virginia's travel plans for the NCAA Tournament.

About 20 hours after arriving back on campus from the West Coast, the Mountaineers left Tuesday to begin preparations for Friday's Sweet 16 appearance in Boston against Villanova.

The Mountaineers had returned Monday night from a 2,500-mile trip to San Diego, only to find out a few hours later they'd be leaving a day early for the regional semifinals. The storm was already churning through West Virginia on Tuesday and was heading toward New England, where up to a foot of snow was expected.

Last March the Mountaineers left a day early on a bus ahead of a snowstorm rather than risk flight delays to Buffalo, New York.