Iowa's Ellingson to transfer, Wagner to switch to football

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The dismantling of Iowa's underperforming roster began Tuesday, as reserves Brady Ellingson and Ahmad Wagner announced that they were leaving the program.

The school says Ellingson, a redshirt junior, will graduate in May and seek to play a year as a graduate transfer at another school, while Wagner says he wants to give football a shot after three seasons playing basketball for the Hawkeyes. He hasn't decided whether to stay at Iowa or play football at another school.

Ellingson, a 40-per cent career 3-point shooter, averaged 2.8 points and 1.1 assists a game last season. But he couldn't find consistent playing time even after fellow guard Christian Williams abruptly quit the team in November.

Wagner was a highly sought-after recruit in both basketball and football coming out of high school. But his hoops career fizzled in 2017-18 as he averaged just 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds a game.