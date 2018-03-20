Treliving on Flames: 'We've underperformed'

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving says he isn't going to rush into any decisions with his team's playoff hopes in tatters.

The Flames suffered a 5-2 road defeat to the lowly Arizona Coyotes on Monday night — their third straight regulation loss — to fall six points back of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with just eight games left on the schedule.

Calgary was sitting in a playoff position on Feb. 25, but is just 3-7-1 since over a miserable 11-game run to tumble down the standings.

"It's been a disappointing stretch," Treliving said at the NHL GMs meetings in Florida. "We've underperformed, no question. But I'm not ready to sit here and give last rites and do a post-mortem.

"There's still hockey to play, but it's certainly disappointing recently this slide that we're on."

To make matters worse for a club that's been outscored a combined 16-6 over its last three outings, every team ahead of the Flames in the chase for the final few playoff spots in the West has games in hand.

Calgary hosts the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

"It's been a tough stretch for us," Treliving said. "It's put us in a real tough spot. It's frustrating, so we'll get ready for our next one, but we certainly put ourselves in a position where the hill's is that much steeper and we're going to have to address some things."

One of those things could be the future of second-year head coach Glen Gulutzan, who guided Calgary to the playoffs last season before losing out in the first round.

Adding to that sting of likely missing post-season with a roster led by Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan up front is that the Flames don't have a first- or second-round pick at the 2018 draft. Calgary dealt those selections along with a 2019 second rounder to the New York Islanders for defenceman Travis Hamonic last June.