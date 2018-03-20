James spends Florida State's Pro Day mostly on sidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Derwin James considers himself one of the best players in this year's NFL draft and during Florida State's Pro Day the safety made a calculated decision.

He surprised many by not doing any position drills on Tuesday.

James, who is one of the top safeties in the draft, only did the three-cone drill and shuttle runs. He spent the rest of the day lightly tossing the football around and chatting with teammates.

After the workouts, James said he acted on the advice of his agent, David Mulugheta.

"It kind of shocked me because I wanted to do it and was 100 per cent healthy," James said. "I was kind of mad but he told me what was best. I hired him for a reason and I trust him."

James was one of the top defensive backs in the 40-yard dash (4.47 seconds), vertical leap (40 inches) and broad jump (11 feet) during the NFL Scouting Combine. Most prospects stand on their combine performances during pro day but do participate in position drills.

"I've proved everything I can prove," James said, adding if a team wants "to see a private workout, I can do that."

Last season James had 84 tackles, which was second on Florida State, two interceptions (including a return for a touchdown) and one sack after missing most of 2016 with a knee injury. He also was a second-team, AP All-America selection.

Less than a week after Jimbo Fisher announced he was resigning as Florida State's coach to accept the same job at Texas A&M, James announced he was declaring for the draft and would not participate in the Seminoles' bowl game.

James is trying to become the third FSU defensive back since 2013 to be selected in the first round. Xavier Rhodes went 25th overall to Minnesota in 2013 and Jalen Ramsey was the fifth overall pick by Jacksonville in 2016.