Brewers break ground on spring training complex renovations

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have broken ground on the renovation project for their spring training home in Phoenix.

The upgrades to Maryvale Baseball Park are part of a plan that will keep the club at their Arizona home through at least 2042. That would be the second-longest commitment in the Cactus League.

The renovations include a renovated major league clubhouse; a new clubhouse building with locker rooms that can be used by the major and minor league teams; and a new scoreboard.

The Brewers say they will invest about $60 million in the construction phase of the program, and will assume operation and maintenance of the facility after the end of this year's spring training.