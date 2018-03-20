Dodgers wait to hear how long Turner out with broken wrist

Sam Travis hit his fifth homer and Rafael Devers homered for the third time. Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove was tagged for six runs and eight hits over four innings.

NATIONALS 8, MARLINS 3

Washington ace Stephen Strasburg pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits, including a homer by Lewis Brinson. Bryce Harper homered for the Nationals.

METS 8, CARDINALS 7

Adrian Gonzalez hit his first spring homer, and Wilmer Flores and Travis d'Arnaud also connected for New York. Starter Matt Harvey gave up a run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Marcell Ozuna doubled and singled for St. Louis.

TIGERS 8, YANKEES 3

Victor Martinez hit his fifth spring home run for Detroit and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single. Neil Walker singled home a run for New York.

PHILLIES 2, BLUE JAYS 0

Philadelphia starter Ben Lively pitched five shutout innings, giving up three hits. Marco Estrada worked five innings for Toronto, allowing two runs. The game was called in the seventh because of rain.

WHITE SOX 10, RANGERS 0

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito pitched two-hit ball for 6 1/3 innings and Yoan Moncada had two hits and drove in three runs. Free agent signee Doug Fister was lifted after 2 1/3 innings of his start for Texas.

DODGERS 8, ATHLETICS 2

Kenta Maeda allowed three hits and an earned run over his five-inning start for Los Angeles. Chris Taylor and Yasmani Grandal homered for the Dodgers. Oakland starter Paul Blackburn gave up seven runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

BREWERS 4, ROCKIES 4, 9 INNINGS

Lorenzo Cain, batting .500 this spring, and Christian Yelich each had two hits for Milwaukee. Colorado starter Tyler Anderson allowed two runs in five innings.

ANGELS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5

Zack Cozart had two hits for Los Angeles, including a home run. A.J. Pollock and Steven Souza Jr. homered for Arizona.

By The Associated Press