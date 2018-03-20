Holiday out with illness vs. Mavs, Hill starting

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says Jrue Holiday has the flu and is not in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against Dallas.

The resulting lineup shuffle means small forward Solomon Hill, who had played in only one game this season after coming back from a hamstring tear, will make his first start of the campaign.

Guard E'Twaun Moore, who has often started on the wing this season, was moved to shooting guard against the Mavericks.

Gentry says the club instructed Holiday to stay home rather than risk having him around teammates.