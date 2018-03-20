Gennady Golovkin thinks Canelo, De La Hoya are doping cheats

"As for Canelo, he is focused on his training," Gomez added. "He didn't need any more motivation, but now he has it."

The Nevada Athletic Commission still hasn't announced whether it will level any disciplinary action against Alvarez, or even when it might hold a public hearing about its decision. The fight is just over six weeks away at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Golovkin expects to be in the ring on Cinco de Mayo until he hears otherwise from Nevada or Alvarez, who has scarcely commented on the positive test since Golden Boy issued a statement blaming the mistake on meat contamination that is common in some parts of Mexico. Canelo also moved his camp to the U.S. after his failed test, but is training behind closed doors.

Golovkin also is still upset about the verdict in his first bout with Alvarez. Golovkin and his camp felt they comfortably won the bout, which was ruled a draw.

"He's always been the favourite, always had benefits," Golovkin said. "I don't think I would have the same amount of benefits as he has. That's why I never use any drugs, because I know there won't be any preferences to me."

If the Nevada commission postpones the rematch, promoter Tom Loeffler echoed Golovkin's interest in booking a middleweight title unification bout with Britain's Billy Joe Saunders, who holds one of the four major belts.

But Golovkin and Alvarez both realize their biggest paydays will come in bouts against each other. That's why Golovkin is determined to keep training to face Canelo, even while accusing his opponent of artificial enhancement of his physique.

"You should take a look at the photos and ask a doctor," Golovkin said. "Ask any doctor. Let him explain what those (muscles) are. It's better even to use the lie detector. Then there wouldn't be any silly questions about meat or fruits or chocolate."

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press