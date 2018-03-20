Barzal, Pelech lead Islanders to 4-1 win over Penguins

"We did a really good job of staying out of the box," New York coach Doug Weight said. "That fuels a lot of their momentum. ... They're so gifted at the man advantage. So I like that we were disciplined in that regard."

New York led 2-0 after one period until Sheary got Pittsburgh on the scoreboard late in the second. He took a pass across the slot from Phil Kessel and one-timed it past Gibson from the right circle for his 15th with 2:46 to go on the Penguins' 26th shot on goal.

Lee got a pass from Barzal and put it past Murray from the left side for his career-high 36th at 5:41 of the third to make it 3-1. Barzal's assist was his 55th, tying him with Nicklas Backstrom (2007-08) for the second-most by a rookie since 1995. Penguins star Sidney Crosby tops the list with 63 in 2005-06.

Eberle capped the scoring with his empty-net goal, his 25th, with 2 1/2 minutes to go.

Barzal got the Islanders on the board 5:10 into the game as he tipped a hard shot from the top of the right circle by Johnny Boychuk past Murray for his 20th.

"When you kind of creep around 15, 16, obviously 20 is a big number and a cool number," Barzal said. "It's nice to get, but at the end of the day I'm trying to grow as a player and I'm not really worrying about the numbers."

Riley Sheahan had a chance to tie it for the Penguins a little more than a minute later when he got the puck after Barzal fell down by his blue line. Sheahan skated in on Gibson, but the goalie denied his attempt from the left side.

Pelech made it 2-0 with 9:27 left in the opening period as he got a pass from Tanner Fritz and fired it past Murray from straightaway for his third.

NOTES: Crosby's 13-game point streak vs. the Islanders was snapped. He had nine goals and 14 assists against them during that stretch. ... Sheary got his third goal since Jan. 20, including two at Philadelphia on March 7. ... Pittsburgh fell short of its first season sweep against the Islanders. The Penguins won the first three meetings, including two in overtime. ... Islanders D Thomas Hickey played in his 400th career game. ... New York D Nick Leddy celebrated his 27th birthday.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night in the opener of three-game homestand.

Islanders: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in the third game of a five-game homestand.

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo at www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Vin A. Cherwoo, The Associated Press