Griffin narrowly misses triple-double, Pistons rout Suns

PHOENIX — Blake Griffin narrowly missed a triple-double and the Detroit Pistons celebrated the return of Reggie Jackson by handing the short-handed Phoenix Suns their ninth straight loss, 115-88 on Tuesday night.

Griffin led six Detroit players in double figures, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out most of the final quarter.

Jackson was back in the Detroit starting lineup after missing 24 games with a severe ankle sprain. He scored seven points on 3-of-7 shooting in 15 minutes.

Luke Kennard added 16 points and Ish Smith 13 for the Pistons.

The Suns were without their two leading scorers. Devin Booker missed his second straight game with a right hand sprain and T.J. Warren was out with left knee inflammation after being hurt late in Saturday night's loss to Golden State.

Alex Len led Phoenix with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Troy Daniels added 18 points, going 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, and Josh Jackson had 15 points and 11 boards for the Suns, who have lost 24 of 26 to run their NBA worst-record to 19-53.

Detroit has won the last two after dropping the first three of a six-game road trip that ends Thursday night in Houston.

Neither team led by more than seven points and both had trouble making shots in the first half, with the Pistons up 44-38 at the break.

The Pistons shot just 32 per cent (15 for 47) and Phoenix 36 per cent (17 for 47) in the first two quarters. The Suns made only two of 18 3-pointers in the first half to Detroit's 5-of-16 effort.

Griffin's 16 points led all first-half scorers while Len had 13 points and eight rebounds.