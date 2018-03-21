Elite defence enables Michigan to win ugly

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Jordan Poole's long 3-pointer dropped through the net for Michigan, a whole lot of unsightly shooting beforehand was forgotten.

It's been that kind of season for the Wolverines, who are winning without much concern for esthetics.

It was just 14 months ago that Illinois centre Maverick Morgan said, somewhat accurately, that Michigan had been a "white-collar team traditionally" — but you won't find many people saying that about the Wolverines this season. Michigan struggles at times from beyond the arc, and the free-throw line has been a nightmare. Yet here the Wolverines are, preparing to play in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in six years.

"I think we take pride in our defence. We have that grit — more so than maybe teams before," guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman said. "We have that mindset that we're going to defend people and stop them. It's not always going to be, we're making a whole bunch of 3s and things like that. We have to win the game on the defensive end."

Watching Michigan win with defence is a bit disorienting. It's like if Tom Osborne or one of those option coaches showed up one year with an offence that averaged 500 yards passing.

For a decade under John Beilein, the Wolverines could put on an offensive clinic, with smart passing, sharp outside shooting and hardly any turnovers. Michigan still tries to operate the same way, but the shooting has been hit-or-miss this season. That was certainly true in the team's first two NCAA Tournament games, when the third-seeded Wolverines fell behind 10-0 against Montana and took over 5 1/2 minutes to make a field goal against Houston.

Michigan still won comfortably against Montana, 61-47 . Against the Cougars, it was 64-63 on the buzzer beater by Poole. The Wolverines finished that game 8 for 30 from 3-point range.

"Everybody could execute better," Beilein said. "We've got to give credit where credit is due. We played two good defensive teams."

In the past, Beilein's best teams at Michigan were led by dynamic offensive players like point guards Trey Burke and Derrick Walton. This year's point guard, Zavier Simpson, has an awkward-looking outside shot and an even stranger routine at the foul line. But Simpson has been perhaps Michigan's most important player, a defensive pest who did a good enough job on Houston's Rob Gray that the Wolverines were able to advance.

Houston and Montana both shot under 40 per cent from the field.