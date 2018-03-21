WADA offer to help investigate doping ignored by Russia

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it is frustrated with trying to work with a Russian panel set up to investigate cheating.

WADA president Craig Reedie says four letters have gone unanswered and "our offer has fallen on deaf ears."

WADA officials want to join the Russian committee visiting the Moscow testing laboratory at the heart of state-backed doping. Giving WADA access to samples sealed in storage by Russia is a key point to re-accrediting the national anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA. It was suspended in 2015 when WADA investigators detailed doping in Russian track and field.

Reedie tells an anti-doping conference that WADA wants to bring Russia "back in from the cold." However, "it's a pity it's taking so long for Russian authorities to make it happen.