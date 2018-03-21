5-year prison sentence sought for Xabi Alonso in tax case

MADRID — Spanish prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for former Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso for alleged tax fraud.

Prosecutors accuse Alonso of defrauding tax authorities of about 2 million euros ($2.4 million) from 2010-12. The retired Spain midfielder played for Madrid from 2009-14.

They also want Alonso to pay a fine of 4 million euros ($4.9 million), in addition to the amount allegedly defrauded. The irregularities are related to Alonso's income from image rights.

Prosecutors on Wednesday also sought prison sentences, fines and restitutions for Alonso's tax advisers at the time.