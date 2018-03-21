Rabada decision another source of conflict in SA-Aus series

Smith's comments may again stoke the fires of an already-heated contest that boiled over in the first test in Durban with an ugly off-field confrontation between Australia's David Warner and South Africa's Quinton de Kock.

After calls for calm, the ill-feeling re-emerged straightaway in Port Elizabeth, with Rabada twice charged for inappropriate and aggressive wicket celebrations. He pleaded guilty to screaming in the face of Warner after he got the Australia opener out, and appealed the Smith shoulder bump verdict down to a lesser offence — but an offence nevertheless — that cleared the way for him to play at Newlands this week.

Australia batsman Mitchell Marsh was also fined for swearing at Rabada in that second test, which was only marginally better-behaved than the first game, which set a particularly low bar.

In all, five players have been summoned to disciplinary hearings and punished this series — three in Durban and two in Port Elizabeth — and the series is only halfway through.

While the contest, now 1-1, heads to Newlands, the most serene and picturesque of cricket venues, there's no indication it will become any more peaceful.

That's chiefly because neither side has shown any willingness to reign in its aggression.

Smith has said consistently that his Australia team will continue to play the "hard" brand of cricket that they feel is their best way to succeed. That includes the verbal jousting — or sledging — that has taken this series down an ugly road already.

It was Warner's persistent on-field taunting of de Kock that led to their confrontation on a stadium staircase in the first test.

South Africa hasn't been any better.

After both teams were warned about their conduct, Rabada couldn't —or didn't want to — control himself as he ran through the Australians, literally in Smith's case, in a man-of-the-match performance that was overshadowed by his over-the-top wicket celebrations.

"We expect the two teams to go hard at each other on the field and leave some of the off-field stuff off the field," South Africa coach Gibson said ahead of Newlands.

It was said with more hope than expectation, maybe.

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press