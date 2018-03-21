Toronto FC gives Victor Vazquez a new deal

Toronto FC has re-signed Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez to a multi-year contract extension.

In his first season with the MLS club, the 31-year-old attacking midfielder was named to the league's Best XI. Vazquez finished second in the league in assists with 16 including a league-leading six game-winning assists.

Vazquez finished the year with 10 goals and 20 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions. He won MLS player of the week honours four times.

The Spaniard came to Toronto from Mexico's Cruz Azul.