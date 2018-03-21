WHL scoring champ wants more as playoffs begin

Jayden Halbgewachs wants to make his "crazy" career year even better.

The 20-year-old Moose Jaw centre led the Western Hockey League in goals (70) and points (129) as the Warriors finished in top spot overall for the first time in franchise history. Now, as the playoffs begin Thursday, he and his teammates are seeking a WHL championship.

"For myself and the other overage players on our team, you want to go out on a high note, and you want to be proud of that last season," said Halbgewachs, a San Jose Sharks prospect who is completing his junior eligibility.

"For us, it's an extra determination that, maybe, we didn't have over the past years. So to go out on a great note would be unbelievable, and I think we're going to be very determined to try and make that happen."

Halbgewachs, who is listed at five-foot-eight and 160 pounds, showed plenty of determination in the regular season. He became the WHL's first 70-goal scorer since former Calgary Hitmen winger Pavel Brendl had 73 in 1998-99. In addition, Halbgewachs' 70 goals tied Moose Jaw's single-season club record, set by Blair Atcheynum almost three decades ago in 1988-89.

Halbgewachs exceeded the 50 goals and 101 points that he produced in 2016-17 by large margins.

Not bad, considering the Regina-area native was never drafted by a National Hockey League team and had to earn a free-agent contract with San Jose in December.

"The numbers I've put up this year are pretty staggering, especially the goals," said Halbgewachs. "Seventy goals is something you never dream of, or think that you're going to get in a year. It's just something that happened this year, which is something that I'll look back on forever and be proud of."

The playoffs begin Thursday with the Kelowna Rockets hosting the Tri-City Americans, while other series start Friday and Saturday. Moose Jaw will host the Prince Albert Raiders, the Eastern Conference's second wild-card entry, in the first game of their best-of-seven series Friday night. The Warriors (52-15-5) finished 32 points ahead of the Raiders (32-27-13), but Halbgewachs said his club will not take anyone lightly in the post-season.

"For us, we're proud of what we've accomplished already, but going into playoffs, it's a fresh start," he said. "We're putting that No. 1 (regular-season finish) behind us and we're going to try to be that No. 1 (team) once again. With that mentality, we're going to be very hungry. We're such a strong group and we've been such a (deep) team this year that, if we play our game, we're going to have no problems."