Duke, Kentucky again rely on freshmen in NCAA Tournament

"I try not to look ahead about this being my last year or anything," Carter said. "I'm just living in the moment."

The Blue Devils have three players — Bagley, Carter and point guard Trevon Duval — in the top seven members of the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The fourth freshman, Gary Trent Jr., was rated No. 17 by the service.

The highest-rated members of Kentucky's class are Hamidou Diallo, Knox and Jarred Vanderbilt — who are ranked 10th-12th by 247Sports — as well as Nick Richards, who's No. 18. (Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander arrived as a relatively unheralded recruit.) No other top-20 ranked players are still playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky coach John Calipari said his group "needed to fail as a team" to figure out how to win. The Wildcats in January dropped out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2014, then in February lost four in a row to NCAA Tournament team. But Kentucky enters the Sweet 16 on a five-game winning streak and are the highest remaining seed in the South.

Of his group, Krzyzewski said he doubts "they have ever felt pressure."

It showed last weekend when the Blue Devils beat both Iona and Rhode Island by at least 20 points to cruise into their 26th Sweet 16.

"It's not just pressure being off, it's confidence growing," Krzyzewski said. "We know (as coaches), if we lose, that's it. But they don't look at, 'That's it.' No, the reality is, that's it, and that's a different way of looking at it.

"Dealing with reality is good. Being nervous about it is not good."

