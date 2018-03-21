Colts bring back Desir, Mewhort as signing flurry continues

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back offensive lineman Jack Mewhort and cornerback Pierre Desir, continuing their free-agent signing flurry.

Mewhort has started at right guard and right tackle before settling in at left guard. But he has battled injuries since Indianapolis drafted him in the second round in 2014 and finished last season on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery in mid-October.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Desir made six starts in an injury-riddled secondary last season and finished with 32 tackles and one interception. Cleveland originally took him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

Indy has now signed five players this week after signing only one player, defensive end Denico Autry, in the first five days of free agency.