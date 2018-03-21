Usain Bolt to train with Borussia Dortmund on Friday

DORTMUND, Germany — Sprint star Usain Bolt is set to train with German soccer team Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

The Bundesliga club says the eight-time Olympic champion, whose last race before retirement was at the 2017 world championships, will "participate in an open training session" with coach Peter Stoeger's side.

Bolt posted a picture of himself in a Dortmund shirt on Twitter, saying, "BVB, get ready for Friday."

Dortmund, which shares a sponsor with Bolt in sportswear giant Puma, had long said that the 31-year-old could train with the team at some stage.