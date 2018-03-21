Pelicans guard Holiday returns from flu vs. Pacers

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says guard Jrue Holiday has recovered enough from flu symptoms to play Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Gentry says the Pelicans are fortunate that Holiday, who missed Tuesday night's victory over Dallas, was able to get better so quickly. The combo guard is averaging 19.1 points and 5.9 assists per game. He has been New Orleans' second-leading scorer, behind only All-Star forward Anthony Davis, since DeMarcus Cousins went out for the season with a torn Achilles in late January.

Meanwhile, Gentry says small forward Solomon Hill will get the night off to rest so he can return against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, which will be New Orleans third game in three consecutive nights.

Hill is just two games into his comeback from hamstring surgery last August.