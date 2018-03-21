Blue Jays land Gaviglo from Royals

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Sam Gaviglo from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Gaviglo, 27, posted 4-5 record and 4.36 earned-run average in 16 games last season with both the Royals Seattle Mariners.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound pitcher has a 37-42 record and 4.03 ERA over seven minor-league seasons. He has been optioned and will report to minor-league camp.

To make room on the 40-man roster Toronto has designated left-hander Matt Dermody for assignment.