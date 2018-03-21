Girl reportedly choked by parent in soccer match fight

"And then he pulled me closer to him. I screamed for him to stop and he wouldn't let go," Retana told The Associated Press. "Finally, he let go...and I saw my coach. I ran up to her and I hugged her."

Chapa said she heard the man who assaulted Bianca Retana tell her father, "Oh yea, I touched your daughter all right."

The Associated Press generally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault but Retana and her family agreed to speak publicly.

Kokulis said he saw parents run onto the field but he didn't see any parent choke or assault a player.

"Not from where I was standing," Kokulis said. "Things got out of hand. It was unfortunate because it was a good game."

The league suspended both teams for a game.

Santa Ana Pueblo Police were called to the scene since the melee occurred on tribal land but no arrests were made. Pueblo Police Chief Bonadelle Candelaria would not confirm if the tribe was investigating and referred all questions to the soccer league.

The tension spilled over into social media as video of the brawl spurred more comments.

Robles said the league would review the posts and all other evidence before making a judgment about any allegation of physical assault or child abuse independent of law enforcement.

By Russell Contreras, The Associated Press