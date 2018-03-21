Rookie Keller sets up 2 in Coyotes' 4-1 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Clayton Keller had two assists to set the Arizona Coyotes' franchise record for most points by a rookie in a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night in a matchup of the NHL's two worst teams.

Rookie Dylan Strome scored in his first game after being called up from the minors. Derek Stepan had a goal and assist, and Richard Panik and Max Domi, with an empty-netter, also scored. Antti Raanta stopped 29 shots to improve to 12-4-4 in his past 20 starts.

Keller, Arizona's 2016 first-round draft pick, extended his points streak to six games, in which he has two goals and five assists. He has 55 points, one more than Peter Mueller had in setting the rookie team record in 2007-08. And Keller has 35 assists, one more than teammate Max Domi had in his rookie season two years ago.

Arizona improved to 13-5-2 in its past 20, and earned its 61st point in leaving Vancouver alone at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Jordan Nolan scored for Buffalo, which dropped to 23-38-12 to remain in last place in the overall standings.

Buffalo's Chad Johnson allowed two goals on 15 shots before leaving the game 6:04 into the second period. He continued playing after being shaken up three minutes into the first period, when Brendon Perlini's slap shot from the left circle struck Johnson in the mask and then went off his left shoulder.

Rookie Linus Ullmark took over and allowed one goal on 13 shots.

The Coyotes' power-play finally heated up by converting its two opportunities in the first period. The two power-play goals matched the number Arizona scored in 23 chances over its previous nine games.

Strome opened the scoring 3:38 into the game. Johnson stopped Alex Goligoski's initial shot and the rebound dribbled to Strome who started circling the net before stopping and banking a shot in off the back of the goalie's skate.

After Nolan tied the game by converting a loose puck in front, Stepan regained the lead with 2:16 left in the first period.