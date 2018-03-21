AP source: Cowboys agree to terms on deal with LB Joe Thomas

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement on a two-year deal with free agent linebacker Joe Thomas.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn't been signed, and there was no announcement from the team about its first acquisition since free agency opened last week.

Thomas started eight of his 42 games the past three seasons for the Green Bay Packers.

Undrafted out of South Carolina State, Thomas initially signed with the Packers in 2014 and spent part of that season on their practice squad. After being a preseason roster cut by Green Bay in 2015, he then spent two weeks on the practice squad in Dallas before being signed to the Packers' active roster and making his NFL debut, playing 14 games that season.