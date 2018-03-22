Hollingsworth leads W Kentucky past Okla St, into NIT semis

STILLWATER, Okla. — Freshman Taveion Hollingsworth matched his career high with 30 points and Western Kentucky advanced to the final four of the NIT for the first time since 1948 with a 92-84 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

The fourth-seeded Hilltoppers (27-10) made 15 of 18 free throws in in the last three minutes to hold off the second-seeded Cowboys (21-15), who missed six of eight shots in the last two minutes.

Western Kentucky will face Utah in the semifinals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Hollingsworth had a pair of 3-point plays and eight points in a 12-2 run that helped Western Kentucky open a nine-point lead in the first quarter. Kendall Smith and Tavarius Shine each had two 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Cowboys close within 43-41 at the half. Oklahoma State tied the game once late in the third quarter but after pulling within 80-77 with 2:11 left went cold.