Indians' Brantley homers on first pitch of spring debut

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Michael Brantley had no problem getting back in the swing of things Wednesday night.

Brantley homered on his first swing of spring training, making a promising return to the Cleveland Indians' lineup following surgery in October on his right ankle.

The 30-year-old outfielder turned around a pitch from Kansas City's Jason Hammel and knocked it onto the pavilion roof in right field in the second inning. He was later called out on strikes and flew out to left field before being replaced in left field prior to the sixth inning.

Brantley's first spring start was delayed by injury for the third straight season. In 2016, he homered in a March 19 debut after having right shoulder surgery the previous November. Last spring, he was held out of Cactus League action until March 20 following biceps surgery the previous August.

Brantley batted .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 90 games last year before being shut down with the ankle injury. Cleveland has been cautious with his workload this spring.

"I will be happy that he's healthy whether it is opening day or a week later," manager Terry Francona said. "I haven't said anything (about Brantley playing on opening day) because I want him to get healthy first. I know from watching him, how hard he pushes. I just don't think it's productive to say anything. He's doing every thing he can to get ready. Just looking at him, he really does look pretty healthy."

Brantley has methodically worked his way back from the most recent surgery. The Indians let him play four innings in the outfield of a minor league game Monday before pushing him into action Wednesday. The ankle hasn't bothered him during his swings, a promising sign after being hobbled for much of last year, even as he earned a second All-Star selection.

"It is a huge advantage," Brantley said. "Timing is everything. I've had the repetitions and taken quality swings with hitting in the cage and BP regularly. I'm ahead of where I was last year. I was hitting pain free when I got here. It is a big advantage for me."

Brantley wasn't tested in the field or on the bases Wednesday. He said the ankle felt good, but he'll continue to monitor it and use caution.

"My ankle is doing really well," he said. "As the intensity picks up the games, the longer games, I have to see how it responds every day. I am very happy the way it is with the work ethic, myself, the doctors and trainers put in."