Utah makes NIT semis, tops St. Mary's in OT 67-58

MORAGA, Calif. — Sedrick Barfield scored 19 points and had three of Utah's four 3-pointers in overtime and the Utes beat Saint Mary's 67-58 on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals of the NIT at Madison Square Garden.

Donnie Tillman added 17 points for Utah (22-11), which joined Gonzaga as the only teams to win at Saint Mary's this season.

The Utes, headed to the NIT Final Four for the first time since 1992, will play Western Kentucky on Tuesday. The win by Utah, a second seed in its bracket, ensured that none of the No. 1 seeds in the four brackets would reach New York.

There were 14 ties and nine lead changes and neither team led by more than five until Barfield hit a stepback 3-pointer from the left wing for a 66-58 lead with 30.4 seconds to go.