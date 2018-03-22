Australia turns it around as South Africa crashes to 266-8

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Pat Cummins turned it around for Australia in a day-changing eight-over spell in the final session, taking four quick wickets as South Africa crashed from 220-2 to 266-8 on the opening day of the third test on Thursday.

Cummins removed AB de Villiers for 64 after tea to end his 128-run stand with Dean Elgar and start South Africa's sudden slide.

Cummins added the wickets of captain Faf du Plessis (5), Temba Bavuma (1) and Quinton de Kock (3) as Australia took six wickets for 46 runs late in the day at Newlands. Cummins claimed 4-12 in eight overs in his devastating spell and Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc pitched in to remove Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj.

Opener Dean Elgar was 121 not out — having been dropped on 53 and 87 — but South Africa's momentum had been completely removed by Cummins after the home team made a strong start to the crucial third test.

Australia was on top after struggling through the first two sessions.

The four-match series is level at 1-1, and South Africa initially had a significant advantage after winning the toss and opting to bat on a good pitch in Cape Town.

Despite the early loss of Aiden Markram for a duck, Hashim Amla (33) and Elgar put on 86 and Elgar and de Villiers then constructed their big century partnership that threatened to take the game away from Australia.

Cummins didn't let that happen with his brilliant burst, starting when de Villiers scooped a catch straight to David Warner at mid-off. Du Plessis, Bavuma and de Kock all followed quickly.

As expected, South Africa selected Kagiso Rabada in its team for the crucial third test after the fast bowler had a two-match ban overturned on appeal this week, clearing him to play at Newlands. He was six not out alongside Elgar at stumps.

Australia won the opening test convincingly in Durban and South Africa replied with victory in Port Elizabeth, leaving what's been a fiercely-contested and often contentious series level with two tests to play.