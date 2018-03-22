Phillies are ready to put rebuilding in the past

"The thought process is to create an environment where people feel they can be bold and comfortable," Kapler said. "We can win. We're fighting for the NL East in September."

If they don't win this season, more help could be on the way. Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Josh Donaldson highlight the list of potential free agents who could be the next superstar to get a ride on Middleton's plane.

"We're going to do things in the best way we can possibly do it — first class," Middleton said "I want everybody in our organization to understand what our mission is and how we're supposed to go about it. We're serious about winning and we're going to do what it takes to win."

Here's some things to know about the Phillies:

BEST CASE: Arrieta lives up to his contract, Aaron Nola and other young starters follow his lead, the bullpen is lights-out and the young hitters fulfil expectations, pushing the Phillies into the post-season.

WORST CASE: Arrieta disappoints, the rotation falters and the lineup is inconsistent, sending the Phillies to their sixth straight losing season.

ROOKIES: Crawford, the team's first-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft, is taking over at shortstop after Freddy Galvis was traded to San Diego. Crawford might not be the defensive wizard Galvis was but he has an excellent glove and is expected to be a run-producer who gets on base often. Infielder Scott Kingery, a top prospect, could force his way to the big leagues quickly if he keeps producing and any infielders get hurt or struggle.

NEW BOSS: Players love Kapler and his energy and positivity. Kapler is a new-school manager who relies on analytics and does things his way.

"He's an amazing guy," Franco said. "The positivity he has is all over the place. He has good communication with us, makes you feel comfortable and makes you feel all you have to do is go out there and play baseball."

THE 'PEN: Neshek, an All-Star for the Phillies last season before he was dealt to Colorado, returns and joins Hunter and closer Hector Neris to give the Phillies a strong 7-8-9 setup.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press