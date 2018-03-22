Red Sox hopes for next step with rookie manager, new slugger

After that, lefties Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez and knuckleballer Steven Wright were expected to be available for the rotation. All three have been slowed by injuries this spring and Wright is facing potential disciplinary action from MLB for an off-season domestic violence incident. Until they are available, right-hander Hector Velazquez and left-hander Brian Johnson are expected to fill out the rotation.

Pitching concerns are not limited solely to the rotation. Kimbrel, the 2017 AL reliever of the year, was a major component last season to the success of Boston's bullpen, which was second in baseball with a 3.15 ERA. Kimbrel led all relievers with a 16.43 strikeouts-per-nine innings ratio and 0.68 WHIP. He struck out 126 of the 254 batters he raced - an eye-popping 49.6 per cent. But he was out of camp for almost three weeks, in Boston with his family as his 4-month-old daughter, Lydia Joy, who was born with heart complications, underwent another heart procedure. He typically does not need many spring training innings to ready for the season, but if he isn't ready to go the team could turn to Carson Smith, Matt Barnes or Joe Kelly.

Defence

The outfield - Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley and Mookie Betts - is one of the best and most athletic in baseball. There's no reason to think that cannot continue.

The infield might be a little more suspect. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia is sidelined until at least May following knee surgery. Eduardo Nunez replaces Pedroia but his 2017 season ended with a knee injury. He has avoided surgery, but his range has appeared limited this spring.

At first base, 2016 Gold Glover Mitch Moreland is the better defensive option but will rotate with Hanley Ramirez, who was limited by a shoulder injury to just 17 starts at first last season.

On the left side, Boston has third baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Devers, who made his debut last season, committed 14 errors over 56 games last season. Bogaerts was charged with 17 errors last season, fewer than only five other big league shortstops.

BEST CASE

A World Series championship. Yes, every team goes into the season saying this is the goal. The Red Sox are one of the few teams that can say it and actually mean it. If everyone stays healthy.

WORST CASE

Winning the division and losing again in the first round of the playoffs. If that is the worst case, what's the word to describe anything less than that? Cataclysmic? Apocalyptic?

