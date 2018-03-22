Italy's Juventus to play MLS all-stars

NEW YORK — Italian champion Juventus will face the MLS all-stars in 2018, the league announced Thursday.

The storied soccer club from Turin will play the all-stars at the 71,000-capacity Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 1. MLS says the game will be broadcast to more than 170 countries around the world.

"This match featuring the best of MLS against a legendary club like Juventus will be a great showcase for the city," Atlanta United head coach Tata Martino, who will be in charge of the MLS all-stars, said in a statement Thursday. "I'm proud to represent my club and MLS in the all-star game. I have no doubt that our passionate fans will give us a powerful home-field advantage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and show Juventus the soccer city that Atlanta has become."

AS Roma, which won 3-1 in 2013 in Kansas City, is the only other Italian club to take part in the all-star game. The MLS all-stars are 8-4-2 against teams from the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga, Germany's Bundesliga, Mexico's Liga MX and the Scottish Premier League.