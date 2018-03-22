DE Hayes signs 1-year contract to remain with Dolphins.

MIAMI — Defensive end William Hayes has signed a one-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins.

Hayes, acquired by Miami in a trade a year ago, played in 10 games as a backup in 2017 before being placed on injured reserve because of a back injury. He was the Dolphins' most effective run-stopping end.

Hayes is part of perhaps the deepest unit on the Dolphins' roster. Their other defensive ends include Cameron Wake, Andre Branch, Charles Harris and newly acquired Robert Quinn.

___