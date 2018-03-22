Encore? Champion Houston Astros loaded again for '18

HOUSTON — Not long after the Houston Astros won the World Series, third baseman Alex Bregman got another big reason to smile.

Justin Verlander wasn't simply a late-season rental. He was under contract with the team for two more seasons. Bregman's reaction, caught on a teammate's Instagram Live account, was one of pure joy, filled with shrieks and yelling.

The Astros could have more grins in store this season: Manager A.J. Hinch will not only have the ace right-hander for the whole year, he will have a loaded rotation and pretty much every key player who helped Houston win it all last fall, from American League MVP Jose Altuve to World Series MVP George Springer and All-Star Carlos Correa.

Acquired in an Aug. 31 trade from Detroit, Verlander was 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 43 strikeouts in five regular-season starts for Houston before going 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA and making his first career relief appearance in the post-season to help the Astros to their first title.

The 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner leads a pitching staff that is arguably the best in baseball and one of many reasons the Astros believe they will contend for the title again this year. He will start on March 29 when the Astros open the season on the road against the Texas Rangers, followed by 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers, new acquisition Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton.

The 35-year-old Verlander admitted that his time with Houston last season was a bit of a blur, and he is looking forward to having more time this year to settle in and get to know his teammates.

"The last few years I've done a much better job of taking (off my blinders) and seeing what other guys are doing, watching their routines and seeing any way that maybe I could help guys out," he said. "So that's a lot of fun for me especially in a new organization with tons of new guys, tons of young guys. I feel like I have a lot of wisdom and I've experienced a lot in this game ... so any way I can help them that's what I'm trying to do."

Some things to know as the Astros prepare to defend their title:

BEST CASE

If Houston's rotation pitches to its potential and the team's powerful lineup led by Altuve, Correa and Springer builds on last season's success, there's no reason to think the Astros can't make another deep playoff run and possibly repeat as champions. Hinch believes the Astros have the right mindset for continued success this season.