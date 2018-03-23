Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins the LA Galaxy

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future," the team said in a statement.

Ibrahimovic will occupy an international roster spot with the Galaxy.

"Adding one of the finest goal scorers in this sport's history to our roster will tremendously help our club in the hunt for a sixth MLS Cup," Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid said in a statement. "As one of the winningest players of all time, we believe he'll have a very positive impact on our team. We are confident that Zlatan can be one of the most dangerous strikers in our league and we are excited to integrate him into our club."

It had been rumoured for as many as two years that Ibrahimovic was considering a move to Los Angeles.

Ibrahimovic has spent time in LA during his offseasons with PSG and Manchester United, and it seemed increasingly inevitable that he would become the next 30-something superstar to join the five-time MLS champions. The Galaxy changed the North American league's international perception when David Beckham joined the club in a groundbreaking move in 2007.

The Galaxy made a serious pitch for Ibrahimovic last year, but he elected to spend another year in Manchester .

The Galaxy slumped to the worst season in franchise history last fall, finishing last in the MLS table. But the team is showing signs of promise under Schmid, the club's veteran German-American coach, and has opened the season 1-1-0.

Ibrahimovic will share playing time up front with Ola Kamara, the Norwegian striker acquired from Columbus in January.

LA has an intriguing collection of talent to provide service for Ibrahimovic, including French winger Romain Alessandrini, who became one of MLS' best overall players last season in his Galaxy debut. Ibrahimovic must learn to play alongside Mexican forward Giovani Dos Santos, who has shown inconsistent flashes of brilliance since leaving La Liga for the Galaxy in 2015, and his younger brother, midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos.

Ibrahimovic, who has also expressed interest in an acting career, is expected to arrive in Los Angeles next week and could be available to play on March 31 against expansion LAFC.

___

AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham contributed to this report.

___

More AP soccer news: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer

By Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press