FANTASY PLAYS: Outfield a prime spot to pick up steals

5.J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

6.Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

7.Aaron Judge, Yankees

8.George Springer, Astros

9.Marcell Ozuna, Cardinals

10.Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

11.Rhys Hoskins, Phillies

12.Justin Upton, Angels

13.Starling Marte, Pirates

14.Christian Yelich, Brewers

15.Yoenis Cespedes, Mets

16.Tommy Pham, Cardinals

17.A.J. Pollock, Diamondbacks

18.Khris Davis, Athletics

19.Byron Buxton, Twins

20.Lorenzo Cain, Brewers

These rankings reflect a 2018 trend seen so far in drafts. Fantasy players are passing on a hitter like J.D. Martinez, who is capable of 40 HRs, but no more than a handful of steals, for a player like Springer or Benintendi. Any loss in HRs and RBIs can more easily be recovered throughout the draft or on the waiver wire during the season.

Beyond these Top 20, your outfielders fall into certain categories and drafting them depends on your strategy, the players you selected early in your draft, and your propensity for risk.

Injury comebacks: Michael Conforto, Adam Eaton, and David Dahl. (Joey Gallo logged 18 OF games in 2017, which qualifies in some leagues).

Power Hitters with Low Batting Average: Kyle Schwarber, Adam Duvall

Pure Stolen Base Hitters: Billy Hamilton, Keon Broxton, Rajai Davis, Ben Revere

Outfielders with Eligibility at Other Positions: Marwin Gonzalez, Chris Taylor, Eduardo Nunez, Ian Happ (and Gallo)

Prospects Who Could Shine: Ronald Acuna, Willie Calhoun, Dustin Fowler, Eloy Jimenez

Bounceback Players: Gregory Polanco, Odubel Herrera, Corey Dickerson, Joc Pederson, Stephen Piscotty.

Draft like it's October. If you only grab two of the Top 20 outfielders (typical in a 10- or 12-team league), select outfielders who have potential to play into the tier above them. So you might select Conforto as a third or fourth outfielder, or a multi-position player like Marwin Gonzalez for roster flexibility. One approach is to select several players with 15-20 stolen base potential, and potentially use a surplus of power to trade for a speedster during the season.

There will always be speed and power options available in the outfield, but the position is not as deep as it has been in the past. Beyond the first 75 or so draft picks overall, each OF tends to come with a glaring weakness. Know what it is, and make sure you've compensated for that loss elsewhere.

If you know what you're looking for and what the risk is for each outfielder, you should do fine. But do your homework first.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the Fantasy Sports Network, http://FNTSY.com

By Tom McFeeley, The Associated Press