Switzerland has key players primed to peak at World Cup

CENTER FORWARD

Without a reliable and ruthless source of goals, Switzerland has not won a knockout game at any of its six World Cups or European Championships since 2004.

Haris Seferovic could be the team's main hope to fill that role in Russia.

Seferovic has scored 11 goals in 47 appearances ahead of Friday's friendly at Greece. However, a poor showing in the second leg of the playoffs against Northern Ireland provoked boos from home fans in Basel when the Benfica forward was substituted. He is now out of favour at his club.

A standout Champions League game for Basel against Benfica this season launched Dimitri Oberlin's claim for selection. The 20-year-old Oberlin, who has speed and raw technical skills, should make his debut in Greece.

Josip Drmic was set to be Petkovic's best option at Euro 2016 until a knee injury ruled his out. The Borussia Moenchengladbach player is now back in the squad.

Breel Embolo looks to be the most talented option. Born in Cameroon like Oberlin, the 21-year-old Embolo has also been injured since joining Schalke after Switzerland's Euro 2016 exit on penalties.

The selection issue might not be resolved until June. Whoever wins should look to Xherdan Shaqiri and Admir Mehmedi to supply the chances.

___

MIDFIELD

Barring injury, the midfield trio should be Valon Behrami, Granit Xhaka and Blerim Dzemaili.

Behrami is heading to his fourth straight World Cup with a vital role as a calming statesman of the squad. He is also now one half of a celebrity Swiss sporting couple, after Olympic skier Lara Gut announced their relationship on her Facebook page this month.

___

CENTRAL Defence

The fullback roles are locked down for Stephan Lichtsteiner and Ricardo Rodriguez. The 34-year-old Lichtsteiner, who plays for Juventus, also started when Switzerland opened its 2010 World Cup group by beating eventual champion Spain 1-0.

Fast-improving Manuel Akanji could disrupt the central partnership of Fabian Schaer and Johan Djourou. Akanji excelled in the playoff against Northern Ireland, and his consistency in Basel's Champions League group earned a recent transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

Djourou has recovered from injury and is playing with Turkish club Antalyaspor, though Schaer is currently not being picked by his new coach at Deportivo La Coruna, Dutch great Clarence Seedorf.

___

GOALKEEPER

Yann Sommer has been a consistent first-choice pick since the last World Cup, though the Moenchengladbach 'keeper has competition from Dortmund player Roman Buerki.

Buerki could get his chance when Switzerland hosts World Cup-bound Panama on Tuesday.

Asked this week if Sommer was a clear starter, Petkovic said it was a "difficult question" that did not need to be answered before June.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

By Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press