Rockies look to reel in playoff spot for 2nd straight season

About the only questions hover around the starting rotation, where a lot will be expected out of second-year players Kyle Freeland and German Marquez. Veteran right-hander Chad Bettis keeps showing signs of returning to form after going through treatments for testicular cancer, while Jon Gray will be counted on to be the ace of the young staff.

"We need to take one step at a time and make sure we're all getting ready and take care of what we need to take care of," Arenado said.

Here are things to look for as the Rockies try to build on an 87-75 season:

BEST CASE:

Colorado has never won the division. This could be the year the team challenges the Los Angeles Dodgers for NL West supremacy.

"We're excited but at the same time have to work hard," Gonzalez said. "This is a tough division, loaded and full of talent. We know we're talented, too."

WORST CASE:

Colorado has never been to the post-season in back-to-back years. This team could stumble back if the young pitching staff doesn't find a rhythm. Or if the Rockies rest on their past achievements. Or read their press clippings (they're a trendy pick by many).

"It makes me hungrier," Arenado said.

BOUNCING BACK:

Outfielder/first baseman Ian Desmond was limited to 95 games by injuries in his first season with Colorado. He wound up hitting .274 with seven homers. This spring, he's been tinkering with his swing.

"Hopefully this allows me to get to the barrel a little bit further out front and put the ball in the gaps and use Coors Field to an advantage," Desmond said.

BOUNCING BACK, II:

Trevor Story hit 24 homers last season, but also struck out 191 times. He spent time working out with Arenado in the off-season.

"He's always working, always hitting, finding ways to get better," Arenado said. "He's a huge key for us."

LEADING OFF:

Blackmon is coming off a splendid season where he won the NL batting title with a .331 average. His 102 RBIs from the leadoff spot set a major league record, two more than Darin Erstad's total with the Angels in 2000.

Don't be surprised to see Blackmon in the No. 3 spot in the order at times in 2018.

"With Charlie's aptitude and how he sees the game and his role in the lineup, it's easy for him. He's sharp baseball-wise," Black said.

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press