Valverde wins 4th stage of Tour of Catalonia, regains lead

ALP, Spain — Defending champion Alejandro Valverde regained the overall lead in the Tour of Catalonia by winning the fourth stage on Thursday.

The Spaniard outdueled Egan Bernal of Colombia in the final climb of the 170-kilometre (105-mile) stage from Llanars to Alp.

Nairo Quintana, Valverde's Movistar teammate, finished third.

Valverde opened a 19-second lead over Bernal in the overall standings. Quintana was 26 seconds back in third place.