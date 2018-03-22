Coyotes score goal after puck gets stuck in goalie's skate

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Ward skated behind the net to play the puck midway through the first period Thursday night and didn't notice the puck had lodged in his right skate .

The play was not whistled dead and, after Ward returned to the net, his skate crossed the goal line . After a brief video review, the officials awarded a goal to the Coyotes.

Gologoski was credited with the unassisted goal, his 10th of the season, at 8:27 of the first to cut Carolina's lead to 2-1.