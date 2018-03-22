54-year-old Laura Davies shoots 82 week after contending

"I like this golf course," Kerr said. "I think it's a tough golf course and you can't fall asleep on any shot. I mean, it's just a really great course. The layout. The rough is high. You got to pay attention. I think that's maybe why I play a little better here than some other places."

Jutanugarn closed with a 5-under 31 on the front nine.

"It's rain today and a little bit windy, but my irons help me a lot," Jutanugarn said. "Just start to make some putts. ... It's pretty tough for me. I always feel like the course here is really hard because the greens really bumpy, and you're not going to hit far here."

Lydia Ko and defending ANA champion So Yeon Ryu topped the group at 68.

Ko also played her final nine in 31. She missed the cut last week in the Founders Cup in Phoenix.

"I holed some really good putts on my back nine," Ko said. "I didn't hit the ball fantastic, but just being able to hole some good birdie putts was key."

She won the 2016 event at Aviara.

"This is a pretty tough golf course," Ko said. "Putting is a huge key around this course where if you do miss a green, making those clutch par putts and then making those birdie opportunities that you get."

Jennifer Song and Jeong Eun Leealso shot 68. Brooke Henderson had a 69, and Lexi Thompson a 70.

Inbee Park was at 71 with Singapore champion Michelle Wie and 2014 Kia winner Anna Nordqvist. Top-ranked Shanshan Feng had a 72, playing alongside Park. Defending champion Mirim Lee shot 74.

By The Associated Press