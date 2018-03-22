Jets' Trumaine Johnson feels no pressure with big contract

But this off-season was the first time Johnson was able to make his own decision on where to play — and set his own terms.

"It is good to have security, finally," he said. "That's what one of my main focuses has been, trying to get that long-term contract. I'm happy that the Jets took a chance on me."

Johnson's talents are unquestioned, and he has the confidence to match them. He didn't hesitate when asked what he brings to his new team.

"I'm a game changer," he said. "I'm a playmaker. I bring leadership to the team. I'm big, I'm fast and I used to be a receiver back in college, so my hands have always been a strength for me."

With the Jets, Johnson will be reunited with secondary coach Dennard Wilson, the Rams' defensive quality control coach from 2012-14 and Johnson's position coach from 2015-16.

"One of the big things was to re-link with Coach Wilson," Johnson said. "I've been comfortable with him, he knows my style of play and I know his style of coaching, so that was big for me."

Johnson is leaving a Rams team that's on the rise and joins a franchise that is trying to get to that point. The Jets have been active in free agency this off-season and have made wholesale changes to their roster in the last year. They finished 5-11 for the second straight season, but are looking to turn things around in the near future.

The arrow, Johnson believes, is pointing up for the Jets and that helped make his decision easier.

"I'm still young, I mean, I'm 28 and my whole goal is to win a championship," he said. "That's always been my goal. I'll play this game for free. Money doesn't really matter to me. I love winning that much. I just wanted to go somewhere that was comfortable and I'd have a chance at winning."

The money certainly helps, of course. And, Johnson has big-time plans for his first big purchase since signing with the Jets.

"It's going to be buying my mother a house," Johnson said. "I want to get her a house, man. She deserves it."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press