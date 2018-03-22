Loyola beats Nevada 69-68, continues improbable NCAA run

After leading a combined 4 minutes, 24 seconds of their first two NCAA Tournament wins, the Wolf Pack didn't trail in the opening 18 minutes of the first half. Even after leading 20-8 and appearing to have established command, Nevada found a way to trail at halftime for the sixth straight game.

Following a 4-4 tie, Nevada took the lead with an 8-0 run that included a layup and two free throws by Jordan Caroline.

Loyola pushed the ball in the paint on almost every possession. The Ramblers' first 10 points came on layups.

Freshman Cameron Krutwig, who at 6-foot-9, 260 pounds stood out as the biggest player for either team, had eight of Loyola's first 19 points but went to the bench with two fouls with 6:26 remaining in the half. He picked up his third foul midway through the second half.

Loyola's relentless attack on the basket continued as it stretched its lead, one layup at a time, in the second half.

Following a steal by Townes, Ben Richardson's layup gave the Ramblers their first double-digit lead at 36-26 and took their biggest lead at 40-28.

Nevada's experience in second-half comebacks paid off. After Loyola's layup by Clayton Custer gave the Ramblers their last 10-point lead at 57-47, the Wolf Pack charged back.

Cody Martin's basket started a 12-2 run, and his layup tied the game at 59-all with 4:06 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola: The Ramblers showed strong poise by sticking with their game plan to attack the basket, even when the Wolf Pack collected five blocks in the first half. Loyola took a 46-34 advantage in points in the paint.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack couldn't keep pace with Loyola's inside attack. They made only 8 of 27 3-pointers.

FAMOUS FANS

Four members of Loyola's famous 1963 NCAA championship team had front-row seats: Jerry Harkness, Les Hunter, John Egan and Rich Rochelle. In the final minutes of the game, Harkness could be heard saying, "We need a stop. We just need a stop."

Also attending the game was Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Loyola's 98-year-old team chaplain who has become a celebrity during the tournament, who said after the win: "Here we come next team, whoever you are."

UP NEXT

Loyola: The Ramblers will face the winner of Thursday night's Kansas State-Kentucky regional semifinal in Saturday's regional final.

Nevada: Despite losing four seniors, the Wolf Pack again will be a team to watch in the Mountain West. Among the top returning players will be the Martin twins, who are juniors.

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press